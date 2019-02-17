|
75, passed away on February 11, 2019 in Portsmouth, Va. He was born in Laurel Mississippi to the late Wesley and Rosalee Evans. He was married to Maxine D. Evans for more than 50 years. Vernon leaves to cherish his memory two daughters, Vernette Benita Baldwin and Shakebra Ghee; two sons, Wesley Rodriguez Evans (Rose) and Eric Cortez Evans (Edline); three sisters, Ruth Sivills, Dorothy Driver, Marilyn Johnkin; two brothers, William Evans (Shirlene) and James Evans; fifteen grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; his mother-in-law, Helen Hawkins and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. A funeral will be held Tues. 12 noon in Steele-Bullock Funeral Home Chapel. Viewing will be held Monday 3pm-7pm. Family and friends will assemble at the residence by 11:15 am for the processional to the chapel.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 17, 2019