The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Steele-Bullock Funeral Home
3950 Turnpike Road
Portsmouth, VA 23701
757-398-9100
Viewing
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Steele-Bullock Funeral Home
3950 Turnpike Road
Portsmouth, VA 23701
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Steele-Bullock Funeral Home
3950 Turnpike Road
Portsmouth, VA 23701
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vernon Evans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vernon VJ Evans

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Vernon VJ Evans Obituary
75, passed away on February 11, 2019 in Portsmouth, Va. He was born in Laurel Mississippi to the late Wesley and Rosalee Evans. He was married to Maxine D. Evans for more than 50 years. Vernon leaves to cherish his memory two daughters, Vernette Benita Baldwin and Shakebra Ghee; two sons, Wesley Rodriguez Evans (Rose) and Eric Cortez Evans (Edline); three sisters, Ruth Sivills, Dorothy Driver, Marilyn Johnkin; two brothers, William Evans (Shirlene) and James Evans; fifteen grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; his mother-in-law, Helen Hawkins and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. A funeral will be held Tues. 12 noon in Steele-Bullock Funeral Home Chapel. Viewing will be held Monday 3pm-7pm. Family and friends will assemble at the residence by 11:15 am for the processional to the chapel.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Steele-Bullock Funeral Home
Download Now