Veronica Nuckols Adkins, 64, went to be with the Lord on April 29, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents Mary Elizabeth and Samuel Griscom Nuckols.Veronica was a very caring and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She had a very special place in her heart for her two grandsons. She had a passion for reading and loved to travel, home and abroad.She is survived by her husband William â€œBillâ€ E. Adkins; daughters Emily Adkins of Denver Co, Erin Davis and husband Natty of Bethesda MD, and Abigail Adkins of Atlanta GA; grandsons Benjamin and Harrison Davis; brother Timmy Nuckols and sister Mary Pat Stephenson.A funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 12 noon by Father Emmanuel Mensah in the R.W. Baker & Co. 509 W. Washington St. Suffolk VA 23434. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Suffolk Literacy Council, 157 North Main Street, 2nd Floor, Suite D, Suffolk VA 23434. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 2, 2019