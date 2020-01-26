|
|
Vicki Berkstresser Buchanan, 71, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on January 19, 2020.
Born in California, she was retired from the Virginia Beach City Public School System after 20 years. She worked for many years as a teacher at Brookwood Elementary School, where she developed many lasting friendships. She was known for her dry wit and love of animals.
Vicki was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Barbara Berkstresser.
Left to cherish her memories are her daughter, Brianne Buchanan (Mickey); grandchildren, Bryer and Griffin Kalavsky; sister, Bobbi Gunn; niece, Robyn Dean and her family; and nephew, Allen Gunn and his family.
The family wishes to thank two of her neighbors, Ginger and Lori, for many years of support and friendship. They also wish to express their gratitude to Kings Grant House and their staff for their exceptional care.
Services are private. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 26, 2020