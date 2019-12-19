|
Vicki C. Rollins, 64, passed away on December 17, 2019 in Virginia Beach.
Vicki was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who cherished her family dearly. She loved to visit the local zoo and aquarium and had a very special place in her heart for Elvis the dog.
Gone before her are Vicki's parents, Charlie and May E. Bryant.
Left behind to remember her are Vicki's husband, Ernest Rollins; children, Tiffany Haynes, Melanie Langston (Chad), William Emerick, Sarah Espinoza (Denis), and Kelly Trotter; grandchildren, Zachary, Sabrina, Nathan, Nickolas, Ashley, Ethan, Jayden, Alexis, and Lucia; brothers, Dewey Cotterell (Linda), Mike Cotterell (Kathy), Speedy Cotterell, James Cotterell (Nancy), and David Cotterell (Kendra).
A visitation will be held on December 21, 2019, at 11am at Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel located at 5033 Rouse Drive in Virginia Beach. Following the visitation will be a funeral service beginning at 12pm.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 19, 2019