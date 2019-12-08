The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cremation & Funeral Services of Tidewater
3345 Croft St
Norfolk, VA 23513
(757) 855-0885
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
3:00 PM
Word Alive Christian Center
3330 S. Military Highway
Chesapeake, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vicki Wagner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vicki Carol Wagner


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vicki Carol Wagner Obituary
Vicki Carol Aliff, was born on 13 August 1958 in Hopewell, Virginia. She was the adopted daughter of Richard and Sally Guile who she lived with until her marriage to Jose Luis Wagner on 15 February 1980. She was married to him until her passing, on Thursday 28 November 2019. She leaves behind her legacy, a daughter Lorie Lynn, a son Jason Steven, and 10 loving grandchildren, Brianna, Antonio, Kaitlyn, Megan, Kammi, Dionte, Javien, Amor, Gabriel, and Liliana. Vicki was also a mother and grandmother to many more. Vicki lived a very simple life even through her sickness of over 24 years. Her boldness and strength she passes onto her children with a never quit attitude. Life's too short. She will be missed by many and is loved by all. Most that knew Vicki never knew she was sick and if they did, admired her strength to continue going on. As she moved on to be with the Lord Jesus, we can all give thanks that she is no longer in pain. Vicki's "Celebration of Life" will be at Word Alive Christian Center, 3330 S. Military Highway, Chesapeake, VA on Saturday Dec. 14, 2019 at 3:00 P.M.

Cremation & Funeral Services of Tidewater is assisting the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vicki's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cremation & Funeral Services of Tidewater
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -