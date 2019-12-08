|
|
Vicki Carol Aliff, was born on 13 August 1958 in Hopewell, Virginia. She was the adopted daughter of Richard and Sally Guile who she lived with until her marriage to Jose Luis Wagner on 15 February 1980. She was married to him until her passing, on Thursday 28 November 2019. She leaves behind her legacy, a daughter Lorie Lynn, a son Jason Steven, and 10 loving grandchildren, Brianna, Antonio, Kaitlyn, Megan, Kammi, Dionte, Javien, Amor, Gabriel, and Liliana. Vicki was also a mother and grandmother to many more. Vicki lived a very simple life even through her sickness of over 24 years. Her boldness and strength she passes onto her children with a never quit attitude. Life's too short. She will be missed by many and is loved by all. Most that knew Vicki never knew she was sick and if they did, admired her strength to continue going on. As she moved on to be with the Lord Jesus, we can all give thanks that she is no longer in pain. Vicki's "Celebration of Life" will be at Word Alive Christian Center, 3330 S. Military Highway, Chesapeake, VA on Saturday Dec. 14, 2019 at 3:00 P.M.
Cremation & Funeral Services of Tidewater is assisting the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 8, 2019