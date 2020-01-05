The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5100 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
488-3800
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
Vickie Austin Doxey, 62, of Tareyton Lane passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019. She was a native of Portsmouth.

She is survived by her husband, William Keith Doxey; one daughter, Nicole Doxey-Noone and husband Colin of Manteo, N.C.; one son, William Keith Doxey, Jr. and wife Pati of Virginia Beach; one sister, Peggy Davenport of Manteo, N.C.; three grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Caleb, and Kennedy; and a very special friend, Neries Sullivan of Manteo.

A visitation and a reception will be held at the Sturtevant Event Center, 5100 Portsmouth Blvd., Portsmouth on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 3 PM.

Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 5, 2020
