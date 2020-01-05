|
Vickie Austin Doxey, 62, of Tareyton Lane passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019. She was a native of Portsmouth.
She is survived by her husband, William Keith Doxey; one daughter, Nicole Doxey-Noone and husband Colin of Manteo, N.C.; one son, William Keith Doxey, Jr. and wife Pati of Virginia Beach; one sister, Peggy Davenport of Manteo, N.C.; three grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Caleb, and Kennedy; and a very special friend, Neries Sullivan of Manteo.
A visitation and a reception will be held at the Sturtevant Event Center, 5100 Portsmouth Blvd., Portsmouth on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 3 PM.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 5, 2020