Vickie Brown-Roulhac was born September 23, 1959 and went into eternal rest on June 6,2019. She was preceded in death by her mother, father, sister and brother. She leaves behind her husband Lindwood Roulhac and a legacy of strong women, Shawanda Bowen, Fredricka Brown, Monique Brown, Tarsheba Roger (Warren), Vickie Dickerson (Khailil), Goddaughter Amber Moore (Daniel) one Godson Avery Hinton, one son Damarion Brown-Holley, and host of grandchildren, and siblings. She played a very influential role in the upcoming of all her grandchildren. Being a wife, mother, friend, and mentor just came natural to her. She loved singing and giving god his praises. A wake will be held at 4pm Friday June 14 ,2019 at Keith Matthews Funeral Home 5665 E. Virginia Beach Blvd, Norfolk Va. A Funeral Service will be held 12:00 pm Saturday June 15, 2019 at Saint Paul C.O.G.I.C. located at 1615 Issac Street, Norfolk Va. 23523.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 12, 2019
