Vicky Renee Drake, 64, went to be with the lord on Sunday, January 26, 2020 surrounded by her loving family and friends. She was born in Ahoskie, NC to the late Guy and Joyce Davis Drake. Vicky was a retired sales associate. She was preceded in death by her son, Brian Drake; a sister, Cynthia D. Howlett.
She is survived by her daughter, Ashley Drake; two sisters, Rebecca Jean and April Drake (Brad); a brother, Guy Drake Jr (Nancy); four grandchildren, Michael Guiles, Trinity Barnes, Devin Drake and Kyle Drake; and a host of loving nieces, nephew and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 11AM, Thursday January 30 in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel, by Rev. Frank Allen. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday evening 7 to 8:30.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 28, 2020