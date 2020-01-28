The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
11:00 AM
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
View Map
Vicky Renee Drake

Vicky Renee Drake Obituary
Vicky Renee Drake, 64, went to be with the lord on Sunday, January 26, 2020 surrounded by her loving family and friends. She was born in Ahoskie, NC to the late Guy and Joyce Davis Drake. Vicky was a retired sales associate. She was preceded in death by her son, Brian Drake; a sister, Cynthia D. Howlett.

She is survived by her daughter, Ashley Drake; two sisters, Rebecca Jean and April Drake (Brad); a brother, Guy Drake Jr (Nancy); four grandchildren, Michael Guiles, Trinity Barnes, Devin Drake and Kyle Drake; and a host of loving nieces, nephew and friends.

A funeral service will be held at 11AM, Thursday January 30 in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel, by Rev. Frank Allen. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday evening 7 to 8:30.

www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 28, 2020
