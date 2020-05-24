Victor Henry Powell
Victor Henry Powell, 61, of Virginia Beach, VA passed away on May 21, 2020.

Born in Nassawadox, VA, he was the son of the late Burley and Velia Powell. His career was serving our community as a Law Enforcement Officer with the Norfolk Police Department.

Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Treva Sue Powell; two sons, Matt Beitler and Steven Millhouse and his wife, Ruth; brother, Jack Powell; grandchildren, Alexis Millhouse, Steven Millhouse, III, and Travis Beitler; niece, Jacklyn Powell; and nephew, Joshua Powell.

The funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church on Wednesday, May 27, at 10 a.m. Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel is assisting the family. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 24, 2020.
