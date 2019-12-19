The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
R W Baker & Company Funeral Home
11414 General Mahone Hwy
Wakefield, VA 23888
(757) 899-2971
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Victor Lee Walker Obituary
On the evening of December 16th, 2019, the kind-hearted spirit of Victor L. Walker was conveyed into the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Father, Grandfather and Great-grandfather, Vic was a man loved by his family and his many friends.

A Newport News native and Warwick High School graduate, he joined the Air Force in 1950 and was stationed in Spokane, WA, where he gave 4 years of his life in service as a military policeman. He then worked several odd jobs before becoming a Virginia State Trooper in 1957 and moving to Windsor, VA where he spent most of his adult life. This was also the home town of his first wife, Janice Elaine Wilkins, whom he remained married to for nearly 50 years until her death in 2001. After his years as a trooper, Vic remained with the State Police working as an Assistant Special Agent in Charge for the Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Special Investigations Division. He was sent to California for polygraph training, the first Virginia State Policeman to do so. His police career lasted 32 years. Following retirement Vic served as a member of the Windsor Town Council and worked for the Commonwealth Cotton Gin.

Vic remarried to Phyllis Brown Harver in 2002, and lived in Ivor, VA for the last 18 years of his life to the the age of 88. Vic became an integral part of Phyllis' family who will miss him dearly.

In a word, one might describe Vic as a very "durable" man. A cancer survivor, he lost a lung in 1991 but lived an unrestricted, hospital-free life until his passing. He loved woodworking, hunting, fishing, camping, traveling, and a cold beer. He loved his own family, his family by marriage and his Ivor United Methodist church family. Affectionately known by his friends and family as "Hotsie", "Doda" and "Grampa Vic", he was a very giving person and would do most anything to help someone in need.

Vic is preceded in death by his father, Victor Walker, his mother Katie Walker, sister Tudy Wingo and brother James Walker. He is survived by his wife Phyllis H. Walker, daughter Sandra W. Robinson, son Larry E. Walker & wife Cindy, grandchildren Russ Whitley & wife Destiney, Reed Whitley, Angel Clark & husband BJ, Larry Walker Jr. & wife Suzanne, great grandchildren Blake Walker, Kasey Jernigan, Kyle Jernigan, Cody Jernigan and Katelyn Walker as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 2 pm on Sunday, December 22nd at Baker Funeral Home, 11414 General Mahone Blvd, Wakefield, VA. A visitation will be held from 4 to 6 pm on Saturday, December 21st at the same location. Mr. Walker will be laid to rest at Windsor Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be either flowers or donations mailed to the Ivor Methodist Church Building Fund, PO Box 416, Ivor, VA 23866. Condolences may be posted at www.rwbakerfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 19, 2019
