|
|
Victor Panzik, of Massanutten, Virginia, passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019, at the age of 90.He was born November 15, 1928, at Malden, Massachusetts to the late Wasili Oâ€™Panasuk and Olga Razumny Oâ€™Panasuk Orlik.Victor served in the United States Navy where he was a career dental technician. He retired from the Naval Dental Clinic in Norfolk. He enjoyed his flower gardens and was preparing for the spring season.Surviving are his wife of 60 years, Patricia Muldoon Panzik; his daughter, Susan Flanagan and husband, John of Reston, Va. as well as many cousins and extended family.All services and interment will be private.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Harrisonburg/Rockingham SPCA, PO Box 413, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 21, 2019