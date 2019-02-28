Home

CHESAPEAKE- Victor Rhea Fountain, 62, passed away February 23, 2019. He was born in Warner-Robins, Georgia on December 12, 1956 to the late Jerome H. and Barbara Ann Fountain. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Van and Vince Fountain. Victor was a proud graduate of the 1975 class of Deep Creek H.S. â€œVic the Trickâ€ as he was known, excelled at all sports and his greatest memory was playing in the 1969 Bronco World Series. He loved life and always had a hug and a smile for everyone. He is survived by his loving girlfriend of over 21 years, Connie Allison; stepsons, Chris Ramsey and Brandon Allison; sister, SuzAnn LaVine (Kim); brothers, Vollie â€œBuddyâ€ Fountain and Vance â€œButchâ€ Fountain (Vickey); granddaughter, Natalie Ramsey; nieces and nephews, Shannon, Scotty, Adam, Matthew, Corey (Lisa), Patricia (Paul), Miranda, Van (Hannah), Vollie and Kasey; also recognized is, James Smith. A memorial service will be conducted on Saturday March 2, 2019 at 1PM at Deep Creek U.M.C. with Pastor Rocky Delauri officiating. â€œOnce a Hornet, Always a Hornetâ€ DEEP CREEK OR BUST! Condolences at www.sturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 28, 2019
