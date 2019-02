CHESAPEAKE- Victor Rhea Fountain, 62, passed away February 23, 2019. He was born in Warner-Robins, Georgia on December 12, 1956 to the late Jerome H. and Barbara Ann Fountain. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Van and Vince Fountain. Victor was a proud graduate of the 1975 class of Deep Creek H.S. “Vic the Trick” as he was known, excelled at all sports and his greatest memory was playing in the 1969 Bronco World Series. He loved life and always had a hug and a smile for everyone. He is survived by his loving girlfriend of over 21 years, Connie Allison; stepsons, Chris Ramsey and Brandon Allison; sister, SuzAnn LaVine (Kim); brothers, Vollie “Buddy” Fountain and Vance “Butch” Fountain (Vickey); granddaughter, Natalie Ramsey; nieces and nephews, Shannon, Scotty, Adam, Matthew, Corey (Lisa), Patricia (Paul), Miranda, Van (Hannah), Vollie and Kasey; also recognized is, James Smith. A memorial service will be conducted on Saturday March 2, 2019 at 1PM at Deep Creek U.M.C. with Pastor Rocky Delauri officiating. “Once a Hornet, Always a Hornet” DEEP CREEK OR BUST! Condolences at www.sturtevantFH.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary