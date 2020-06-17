Victoria Ann Rizzi
Victoria Ann Lindbergh Rizzi passed away on June 13, 2020.

Born in Brooklyn, NY to the late Victor and Edith Lindbergh, she resided in Brooklyn through college at St. John's University, where she met her husband, the late Cdr. Robert A. Rizzi (USN). After several tours in Virginia Beach, VA and Key West, FL, the family settled in Virginia Beach.

Loving mother of Robert Rizzi Jr. (Tracie), Jason Rizzi, and Christina Rizzi. Cherished grandmother of five and great grandmother of one. She is survived by her sisters Doris and Angela Lindbergh.

In addition to devoted military spouse, Victoria was also an impassioned health and nutrition distributor for Shaklee Corporation.

Mass of Christian burial will be held 9:00 AM on Thursday, June 18 at Saint Timothy Catholic Church, Tappahannock, VA. Victoria will be laid to rest at Hampton National Cemetery. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to ALS Association or American Cancer Society.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Mass of Christian Burial
09:00 AM
Saint Timothy Catholic Church
