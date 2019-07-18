Home

Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Parr Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Parr Funeral Home & Crematory
Victoria Harrell Mathias Obituary
Victoria Harrell Mathias, 74, passed away on July 13, 2019. She was born to the late Marshall and Daisy Harrell in Nansemond Co, VA. She was a bookkeeper. She was a loving mother and grandmother. Victoria is survived by her sons, Thomas T. Eason (Beverly) and Andrew M. Mathias (Lisa); and granddaughter, Bayleigh Mathias. Victoria's funeral service will be 11:00 am, Saturday, July 20, 2019 in Parr Funeral Home & Crematory with Rev. Burt Pearce officiating. Burial will follow in Holland Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-8:00 pm, Friday, July 19 in Parr's. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the . Post condolences on parrfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 18, 2019
