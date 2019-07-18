|
Victoria Harrell Mathias, 74, passed away on July 13, 2019. She was born to the late Marshall and Daisy Harrell in Nansemond Co, VA. She was a bookkeeper. She was a loving mother and grandmother. Victoria is survived by her sons, Thomas T. Eason (Beverly) and Andrew M. Mathias (Lisa); and granddaughter, Bayleigh Mathias. Victoria's funeral service will be 11:00 am, Saturday, July 20, 2019 in Parr Funeral Home & Crematory with Rev. Burt Pearce officiating. Burial will follow in Holland Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-8:00 pm, Friday, July 19 in Parr's. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the . Post condolences on parrfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 18, 2019