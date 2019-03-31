Vilma Hoffmeister McCall died in her home surrounded by family, March 28, 2019 and was 92 years old.Vilma was born in 1926, in Baltimore County, MD., at the home of her parents, Edward and Anna Hoffmeister. Growing up, Vilma attended school in Baltimore and completed two years of college at Western Maryland College in Westminister, MD. In November, 1945, Vilma and Francis Xavier McCall were married in Baltimore after â€˜Frankâ€™ returned from action in the Pacific Ocean, were he served in the U.S. Navy during World War II.Later in 1946, Vilma and Frank moved to Norfolk, VA where they raised a family of 11 children: Francis, Jr, (Patricia Keeler), Lucy Ann Canez (Raul), Michael (Cheryl), Stephen (Andrea), Donald (Kathleen), Janet McCall Fleming (Tom), James, Regina, Bonnie McCall-Williams, Gavin (Diane), Andrew (Jami). Vilma had 18 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. All were very dear to her.In 1992, Vilma was predeceased by her loving husband, Frank, after 47 years together. Also two sons, Michael (1993) and James (1975), both by accidents, predeceased Vilma.Michael was married to Cheryl McCall and left six children. James never married. Two other sad deaths in Vilmaâ€™s family were Donaldâ€™s wife Kathleen (mother of two sons), and Janetâ€™s husband, Tom Fleming (father to one daughter). Vilmaâ€™s only sibling, her sister Helen Fingles, predeceased her in 2011.Vilma and her family were members of Holy Trinity Catholic Church since 1946. In addition to her love of church, her greatest love was family and raising her children. She also loved producing a large vegetable garden next to their home and was an avid photographer, compiling photo albums documenting family life and experiences.The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home 8464 Tidewater Dr. Norfolk, VA on Wednesday, April 3 from 5 PM- 7 PM. A Mass of the Resurrection will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Thursday April 4th at 11:00am, interment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to a or to Holy Trinity Catholic Church in her name will be appreciated. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary