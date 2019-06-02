Vinal Leroy VanWart, 75, passed away on May 29, 2019. He was born in Mapleton, Maine to the late George and Emma VanWart. Vinal served his country during Vietnam in the U.S. Navy retiring after 22 years. He was a man of few words who loved with his whole heart. Vinal devoted many hours to The Very Special Arts and a lifetime to Special Olympics. Vinal loved to travel especially to Scotland where he met the love of his life and married her on Valentineâ€™s Day.Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 55 years, Margaret Boyd VanWart; daughter Maggie Lane of Virginia Beach; 3 sons, David VanWart (Tina) of Virginia Beach, Andrew VanWart of Hampton, and Harold VanWart of Virginia Beach; 7 grandchildren, Daniel Lane (Tiffany), Annie Weeks (DJ), Emmaline Lane, Michael Lane, Liam Lane, Christina VanWart, and William VanWart all of Virginia Beach; and 6 great grandchildren, Niklas, Peyton, Lucinda, Devin, Annabelle and Jaxon. Services will be private. You may offer your condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary