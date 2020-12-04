Vince Freeman "Punchy" Marshall, Jr., 92, "graduated" to his heavenly home on December 2, 2020. When he left his earthly home, he was surrounded by his daughters, who adored him.
Punchy's larger-than-life personality is impossible to capture in a few paragraphs. Over the span of his long and fruitful life, he touched innumerable lives from children, grandchildren, students, athletes and dear friends.
Punchy grew up in Winston-Salem, NC and moved to the Ocean View area of Norfolk, VA at the age of 12. The eldest son of four children to Gelia Beatrice Marshall, she often said, "Bud's a good boy." He graduated from Granby High School as a three-sport athlete and the University of Virginia as a member of the boxing team. He married Evelyn Juanita "Nini" Gale Marshall, the love of his life, in 1952. They enjoyed a 66-year marriage together before her departure to be with Jesus in 2018.
A devoted Christian, Punchy left a legacy in so many ways. His no-nonsense, yet fun-loving, nature made him the kind of man people loved to be around. He led and loved his ever-growing family well, always making them laugh with one-liners and stories of adventures with childhood, high school and college friends. Over the course of a 30-year career as an educator, he taught high school students and athletes not only basketball and baseball strategies but also life lessons. One of his greatest passions was bringing children to Ocean View Baptist Church on the church bus, which he drove for over three decades.
In his retirement, Punchy immensely enjoyed the camaraderie of his golf buddies.
Punchy is survived by his brother, Matt and his wife Susan; daughters, Nancy and husband Ronald Rhodes; Claudia and husband Nate Blake; Pam Gurnee; Terri and husband David Hopper; and Lisa and husband Allen Ebert; 17 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren and a host of other family members and friends. While he will be greatly missed, his family finds peace in knowing he is enjoying his reward in Heaven and his reunion with Nini, which he spoke of often.
A celebration of Punchy's life is tentatively planned for June, 2021. Memorial donations can be made to Bayside Baptist Church Building Fund, 1920 Pleasure House Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23455 or Kempsville Men's Golf Association Virginia Beach Amateur Scholarship, 4840 Princess Anne Rd., Virginia Beach, VA 23462. Please visit altmeyerfh.com
for an upcoming livestream service. Directors: (757)422-4000.