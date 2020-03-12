The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
J.T. Fisher Funeral Services
1248 N. George Washington Hwy
Chesapeake, VA 23323
(757) 487-3700
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J.T. Fisher Funeral Services
1248 N. George Washington Hwy
Chesapeake, VA 23323
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Union Baptist Missionary Church
5414 Nansemond Parkway
Suffolk, VA
View Map

Vincent C. Hargrove


1951 - 2020
Vincent C. Hargrove Obituary
Vincent Chico Carrsquel Hargrove departed this life on Sunday, March 8, 2020. He was born February 1, 1951 to the Late Jacob and Sarah Virginia Epps Hargrove of Nansemond County, VA. He was a member of Union Baptist Missionary Church, Suffolk, VA, a 1969 graduate of John F. Kennedy High School and a 1975 graduate of Norfolk State University (NSU). Chico was the key sound technician at NSU for over 40 years. He operated the basketball games shot clock and set up the sound systems for graduations and most local and campus activities. He loved watching sports and was an avid bowler for over 20 years. Chico loved people and loved to conversate with them in a rhyme. He was an extraordinary caregiver for his mother and loved helping his neighbors. Chico was preceded in death by his parents Jacob and Sarah Hargrove, and a brother Tedlee Mazeraski Hargrove. He is survived by a brother Sammy (Carol) Hargrove, and four sisters: Dr. Sandra H. (Roderick) Smith, Jocelyn D. Hargrove, Brenda L.L. Hargrove-Scott, and Lucinda (Kevin) Metcalf; a sister-in-law, Jacqueline W. Hargrove; a niece, Dr. Rodrienne Smith; three nephews: Tedrick L. Hargrove, Timothy L. Hargrove, and William B. Scott, III; an aunt, Alberta Weaver; and a host of cousins and friends.



A life celebration service will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 14 at Union Baptist Missionary

Church, 5414 Nansemond Parkway, Suffolk, VA. A viewing for family and friends is scheduled

for Friday, March 13 from 4-7 p.m. at J.T. Fisher Funeral Services, 1248 George Washington

Highway N. Chesapeake, VA. An interment will take place at Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens,

4569 Shoulders Hill Road, Suffolk, VA.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 12, 2020
