H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
1501 Colonial Avenue
Norfolk, VA 23517
(757) 622-7353
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts.
1501 Colonial Avenue
Norfolk, VA
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts.
1501 Colonial Avenue
Norfolk, VA
View Map
Vincent J. "Tony" Mollura
Vincent J. Mollura, 85, of Norfolk was called home to be with the Lord on October 9, 2019. Tony, as his friends knew him, was the son of the late Anthony and Josephine Penello Mollura and was preceded in death by his brothers, John Mollura and Frank Mollura.

Tony is survived by his loving wife and companion of 42 years, Janet Kidd Mollura; stepsons, Dean Kidd and wife, Maria, and Bobby Kidd; two granddaughters, Mary Elizabeth Kidd and Janet Kidd; his sister, Margaret A. Murphy; sister-in-law, Virginia Mollura; and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family.

Tony was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church and a faithful lifelong supporter of St. Mary's Home. He was a member of American Legion # 204, Knights of Columbus Ocean View # 3548, The International Order of the Alhambra, Padul Caravan #69, and a sponsor of Little Theaters in Virginia Beach and Smithfield. Tony was generous and had a big heart for helping others.

Tony was a USAF Veteran and retired Norfolk businessman, having owned the Neptune Tavern. Tony and Janet enjoyed life together through travels, boating, fishing, golfing, theater, music, and trains.

The funeral service will be conducted in the Norfolk chapel of H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Deacon Adrian Marchi will officiate. Burial with honors will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Memorial donations in memory of Tony may be made to St. Mary's Home, 6171 Kempsville Circle, Norfolk, VA 23502 or saintmaryshome.org.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 13, 2019
