Vincent "Chief" Rudolph Bates, 93, of Portsmouth, VA died February 20, 2019. Vincent attended Portsmouth Public Schools and graduated from I. C. Norcom High School in 1944. Vincent served in the United States Navy proudly for 30 years during WWII, the Korean Conflict, and the Vietnam War. He received numerous honors and awards, and retired at the rank of Chief Boatswain Mate. He continued to serve our country as a Shop 72 Rigger at the Norfolk Naval Shipyard for 10 years.Vincent was preceded by his wife, Rosa Bates; son, William "Eddie" Bates; siblings, Phillip Bates, Riley Bates, Jr., Ruby Williams, and Quintella Sommerville. He leaves to cherish his legacy: sister, Markena Miller; brother-in-law, Rueben Williams; sister-in-law, Lillian Speights; four daughters, Joan P. Artis, Rosetta B. Brown (Geravis), Rosa D. Davis (Victor), Doreen S. Walls, and son, Vincent M. Bates; ten grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren; thirteen great-great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 pm on Thursday, February 28 at J.T. Fisher Funeral Services located at 1248 N. George Washington Hwy., Chesapeake, VA. A life celebration service will be held 11:00 am on Friday, March 1 at Celestial Baptist Church located at 1439 Mount Vernon Ave., Portsmouth, VA. Condolences can be offered to the family at www.jtffs.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 27, 2019