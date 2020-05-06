Vincent Randolph Mann, 81, passed away with his family by his side on May 3, 2020 at 4:35 pm from long time complications resulting from Stage IV Melanoma. He was born on May 9, 1938 in Roanoke, VA to the late Marie Codell Martin Mann. Besides his mother, he was also predeceased by his loving wife, Alfreda and son, Vincent R. Mann, Jr.
Vincent was an avid musician, gifted woodworker, photographer and recreational fisherman. He was a Petty Officer in the U. S. Navy, serving with pride for 20 years aboard the USS Forrestal as Ship's Compliment, the USS Kittyhawk, and Attack Squadron 52 in addition to his duties as a survival instructor and a SERE school instructor. His service was distinguished by award of the National Service Defense Medal, a Navy Commendation Medal, a Vietnam Campaign Medal, a Vietnam Gallantry Cross, and a Navy Good Conduct Medal with three stars. He was a longtime member of Gateway Freewill Baptist Church and contributed to its construction, currently a member of Bethany Freewill Baptist Church.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Veronica Bain-Mann (Chris), and Rayna Goodman (Malachi); grandchildren, Joseph Wittmann and Amanda Wheeler; great-grandchildren, Raina Rose and Gabriel Vincent and numerous other loving family and friends.
To adhere to the CDC guidelines, a private service will be available to be viewed in real time on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 12:30 pm. He will be privately laid to rest at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. There will be no formal visitation, if you choose you may pay your respects on Friday, May 8th from 10am-3pm at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Rd., Chesapeake. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to view the service or leave a note to the family.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 6, 2020.