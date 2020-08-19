Vincent Springs was born July 8, 1957 in Yorktown, Virginia to the late Willie and Elouise Springs. He served in the US Navy and worked for the Baltimore National Cemetery. He was predeceased by his brother, Reginald Springs. Vincent leaves to cherish his memories three children, Latoya Jennings, Kevon Cost and Shawana Faulks; two sisters Valerie and Anita Springs; an adopted sister Evelyn Wallace; seven grandchildren; a niece, Latasha Slaughter, a great niece and a host of aunts, uncles cousins and friends. Vincent will be truly missed. Visitation is from 4- 7 pm Thursday, August 19 at J. T. Fisher Funeral Services, 1248 N George Washington Hwy., Chesapeake. The life celebration service will be held on Thursday August 20 at 11am at the funeral home. Condolences can be offered to the family at www.jtffs.com