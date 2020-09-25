V. Anthony McKee Lanza passed away September 15, 2020 in Virginia Beach. He was born in Long Island, New York to Karen McKee-Amato and Anthony V. Lanza. He attended First Colonial High School and later graduated from Bayside High School.
Anthony was only days away from turning 18. He worked at several of the best restaurants around town. He loved spending time with his close friends and especially his girlfriend Amanda. He loved to workout at the gym and watch his muscles grow. He had a tremendous love for fashion, watches, Jordan Sneakers, Mustangs and other fast cars. He will forever be missed by his best friend Cara as well as his two dogs Luca and Diesel.
Left to cherish his memory are his parents Karen and Anthony, whom he referred to as Madre and Antwan as well as his grandparents and a host of cousins, aunts, uncles and dear friends.
We will be celebrating Anthony's life with visitations on Saturday, September 26th and Sunday, September 27th, 2020 at Altmeyer Funeral Home, 5033 Rouse Drive in Virginia Beach. The visitations will last from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. both days. A funeral mass will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church, 5345 Virginia Beach Blvd. in Virginia Beach. Anthony will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 8100 Granby St. in Norfolk immediately following the mass. Condolences may be left for Anthony's family at www.altmeyerfh.com
.