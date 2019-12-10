|
On Saturday, December 7, 2019, C. Vincent Fitzpatrick, raised in Norfolk, VA but a long-time resident of Montclair, VA passed away peacefully of natural causes in the loving company of his family. Beloved husband of the late Jackie Fitzpatrick for 54 years, son of the late Alice Willis Fitzpatrick and Clarence Thomas Fitzpatrick, brother of the late Joseph T. Fitzpatrick and half-brother to Oliver Wendell Grew; father of Teresa Fitzpatrick of Vero Beach, FL; Rosemary Suprano and her husband Joseph of Mt. Lebanon, PA; Andrew Fitzpatrick and his wife Linda from Charlotte, NC; in addition to Beth Fitzpatrick and her husband Dave from Nederland, CO.
Vinnie was a proud "Railroad Man" for over 44 years and he eventually retired from The Association of American Railroads in 1991. He spent many of his golden years enjoying the company of his wife Jackie and traveling to places near and far; most notably to Europe and the land of his forefathersâ€¦Ireland. He especially loved the annual beach trips that Jackie painstakingly planned that brought the entire family together year after year. He continued his lifelong love of golf and never stopped chasing the chance to "shoot his age"! His many grandchildren include T.C. (Jen), Taylor, Kenny and the late Jackson Corrigan; Joseph (Katherine) and Elyse Suprano; Kyla and Nevan Fitzpatrick, PJ Kunwar; and Angie Ritt. He was blessed with three great-grandchildren, Jackson Corrigan, Matthew Corrigan and Evelyn Rose Suprano; and he also kept a loving spot in his heart for many loving nieces and nephews.
Vince was privileged to have loving caregivers during his last years including his son-in-law Dave Ritt and, during his final three years, Nola Ciancio, whose unwavering love and support provided him a very special quality of life. His many friends will miss his devoted and loyal friendship, wry sense of humor and a willingness to reach out to others in a warm and embracing way.
A public visitation and service for local Florida based friends and relatives will be held at Haisley Funeral Home, 3015 Okeechobee Rd., Fort Pierce, FL 34947 on Sunday, 12/8/19; visitation is at 12:30pm with funeral service to follow at 1:00 pm.
A public visitation and service for all other friends and family will be held in Northern Virginia as follows: A visitation will be held at Mountcastle Funeral Home, 4143 Dale Blvd., Dale City, VA 22193 on Wednesday, 12/11/19 from 6-8pm. A funeral service will be held at Mountcastle at 10:30am on Thursday 12/12/09 followed immediately by a burial at Quantico National Cemetery with military graveside rites. A reception will follow the burial.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 10, 2019