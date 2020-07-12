1/1
Viola A. Fields
Viola A. Fields, 92, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on July 6, 2020, peacefully at her home with her daughter by her side. Born in Fairview, KY, she was the daughter of the late Lasbin Blasco and Pauline Stoner. She retired from the mail room at Cotter & Company in Chicago, IL. She loved dancing, especially the jitterbug, bowling, corn hole, and bingo. She was never at a loss for words.

In addition to her parents, Viola was preceded in death by her husband, William Elwood Fields; two sons, Bobby Darrel Fields and Anthony Elwood Fields; a sister, Edna Ion Stone; and four brothers, Paul Edward Stone, Tommy Glen Stone, Harland Lee Stone, and William Douglas Stone. Left to cherish her is her daughter, Sandra Fields LaRossa and her husband, Garry, of Virginia Beach; eldest son, Harry Blasco Pardue and family of Illinois; son Gary Wayne Fields and his wife, Martha, and family of Illinois; as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Arrangements are private. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 12, 2020.
July 9, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Jim & Dianne Landon
Friend
