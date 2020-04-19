The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Graves Funeral Home
1631 Church St.
Norfolk, VA 23504
(757) 622-1085
Viewing
Monday, Apr. 20, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Graves Funeral Home
1631 Church St.
Norfolk, VA 23504
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
gravesfuneralhomeinc.com
Viola Alston Jones Pinnix (BIGMA), of Chesapeake, VA went to heaven on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Viola was predeceased by her parents, Leon and Viola Alston, her son, Raymond (Radio) Williams, and her daughter Vanessa Williams. She is survived by her sons, Luis A. Williams, Maurice W. Williams, her daughter, Valerie Y. Williams- Brickhouse and a host of grands and great-grands. The viewing will be 2-6pm Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Homegoing Services for Viola will be held at Graves Funeral Home Chapel 11am Wednesday, April 22, 2020 and can be livestreamed at gravesfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 19, 2020
