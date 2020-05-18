On the morning of May 13, 2020, Viola Willie Mae Gaines Cobb, 99, was called home to rest in the arms of the Lord. She was born on June 18, 1920 to Laura Roundtree Gaines and Joseph L. Gaines. Viola was a dedicated member of New Hope Baptist Church where she was not only a Sunday school teacher but also Vacation Bible School teacher, Chair of the Deaconess Board, the director of numerous Christmas and Easter plays and pageants, and an instrumental figure in forming the Missionary Baptist Young People's Union (BYPU) of New Hope Baptist Church. She also used her beautiful soprano voice for the Glory of God as a member of the Senior Choir for over thirty-five years.
Viola is preceded in death by her husband of many years, Roy Cobb; beloved daughter, Dorothy Copeland; five siblings, Welton Gaines, Helen Mitchell, Laura Jordan, Martha Gaines, and Maggie Pritchett. Viola is survived by two grandchildren, Linwood Copeland III (wife Sharon) and Dorla Herring (husband Sidney); five great-grandchildren, Heather, Taylor, Cassie, Kaitlin, and Dallas; one great-great-grandchild Chase McNeil; five siblings, Mary Anderson, James Gaines, William Gaines, Robert Gaines, and Dale Hargrove. She also leaves many nieces, nephews, cousins, and a whole host of friends to cherish her memory. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 from 4pm - 7 pm at J. T. Fisher Funeral Services, 1248 N George Washington Hwy., Chesapeake, VA. A graveside service will be held at 11am on Wednesday at Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens, 4569 Shoulders Hill Road, Suffolk, VA. The family has entrusted J. T. Fisher Funeral Services to handle the final care arrangements. Condolences can be offered to the family at www.jtffs.com
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 18, 2020.