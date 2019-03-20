Viola Marie Bory, born August 8, 1916 in the Bronx NYC, passed peacefully in her sleep on March 13, 2019 to join her beloved husband, Henry Harold Bory and her sweet Lord. Violaâ€™s children, grandchildren and great grandchildren were present with her, near and far, over her last few days on this earthly plane, she was surrounded by the love of family and friends. Viola will be fondly remembered as a loving, compassionate and wise mother, grandmother and friend. She was an inspiration and joy to all who knew her. Always uplifting and positive she naturally shared her wisdom and incredible life experiences, wishing everyone Godâ€™s blessings and strength. She is survived by her three children Joseph, Donald and Donna. Her six grandchildren Jill, Christine, Jennifer, Amy, Clint and Dana. And her eight great grandchildren. Viola will be interred next to her husband in a private family ceremony. She was a longtime member and supporter of Good News Baptist Church, guest member of Wyben Church in Westfield, MA, and Fellowship Bible Church in Sewell, NJ. In lieu of sending flowers, please contribute to your favorite Mission or charity. We thank you all for being a part of Violaâ€™s long, happy and Blessed life. She loved and cherished her family and all her dear friends. As Viola would say after conversing with you, â€˜God Bless Youâ€™. We, as her family, bid you Peace. The family is being served by Baker-Foster Funeral Home, 5685 Lee Farm Lane, Suffolk, VA 23435. Condolences may be offered at RWBakerFH.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary