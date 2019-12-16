The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Violet Anderson Smith Obituary
After 101 years on earth, Vi Smith left to join her husband, son, and her Lord on December 13, 2019. Vi was raised in Cumberland County but lived her adult life in Richmond. She lived at Baylake Retirement and Assisted Living for almost 5 years. Her family is very grateful to the staff and caregivers for their support and care. Vi was predeceased by her husband of 69 years, J. Gordon Smith, and her son, James G. Smith, Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Roberta "Robbie" S. Cool (Gib), two local grandchildren, Christian C. Cool (Jennifer), and Ryan W. Cool (Haley). She has two additional grandchildren in Richmond and leaves 10 great grandchildren. Special thanks to Julia Wharton for her loving and competent care of Miss Vi for over 2 years. Also, gratitude goes to Dr. Marilyn Kellam and Jessica, Jennifer and Chaplain Darren of Interim Healthcare for all their help. The funeral will be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Hatcher Memorial Baptist Church, 2300 Dumbarton Road, Richmond, VA 23228, where visitation with the family will be at 11am with services at noon. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Hatcher Memorial or a . Arrangements by Bliley Funeral Homes, Staples Mill Chapel.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 16, 2019
