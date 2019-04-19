|
Violet â€œLouiseâ€ Proulx (nee Mills) age 92 of Rose Valley, PA and Norfolk, VA passed away peacefully on April 15, 2019. She is survived by her daughters Margaret, Susan, Lisa, and Denise, seven grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. Louise is predeceased by her husband Victor and her son Mark. Louise lead a full life, including working as a federal employee, real estate agent, cake decorator, crafter, and Democratic committee woman. She earned her college degree in her seventies and loved to travel. She was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church for many years. She will be missed by her many relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the . A funeral mass will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 11 AM at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 154 W. Government Ave, Norfolk, VA 23503.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 19, 2019