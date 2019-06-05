Virgil Allen Oyler, 95, passed away May 31, 2019. Born on Sept. 8, 1923 in Barberton, OH, it was during high school he met the love of his life Betty. He proudly served in the US Navy during WWII, where he was training to be a bomber pilot. Virgil graduated from Cal Poly with a degree in engineering, and pursued a career with Westinghouse from which he retired. He was an avid golfer and played into his 80's. Virgil was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend.He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Betty Jane Oyler; and his son, Bruce A. Oyler.Left to cherish his memory are his children, Sandra L. Copeland and husband Tilson, David C. Oyler and wife Karla, and Kevin M. Oyler and wife Heather; daughter-in-law, Debbie Oyler; 12 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m., Fri.. June 7, 2019 at Rosewood Kellum Funeral Home. A service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sat. June 8, 2019 at the funeral home. You may offer condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary