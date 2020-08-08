Virgilio â€˜Gil' Espana Cantillo, Sr. went to be with the Lord Tuesday, August 4th 2020. Gil was born on May 27, 1942 in Agno, Pangasinan, Philippines to the late Soledad Espana Cantillo and Teodoro Custodio Cantillo, Sr.
Gil was a Vietnam veteran who served more than 30 years and retired from the U. S. Coast Guard in October 1994 as a Master Chief. During his long distinguished career, he served in a variety of seagoing and shore assignments. Vessels include Coast Guard High Endurance Cutters, Buoy Tender, Tug and Icebreaker CGC Westwind (WAGB-281), one of the four "Ice Breakers' at the time whose main duties include but not limited to ice breaking operations, law enforcement, search and rescue. His shore assignments included Coast Guard Headquarters, Air Stations; Marine Safety offices, Group Offices & the Fifth District Office, Portsmouth VA as the Unit & Command Master Chief. During his Coast Guard career Gil earned several special honors, awards, medals, and ribbons such as CG Commendation Medals, Achievement Medals, numerous Good Conduct Awards, CG Meritorious Unit Commendation Medals, CG Meritorious Team Commendations, CG Meritorious Ribbons, CG Bicentennial Unit Commendation, National Defense Service Medal, CG Antarctica Service Medal, CG Artic Service Medal, CG Humanitarian Service Medal w/ bronze star, CG Cutterman Insignia, CG Sea Service Ribbon w/ bronze star, several Letters of Commendations, CG Pistol & Rifle Marksman.
After his retirement from the Coast Guard, he continued his public and humanitarian service and went to work for Newport News Police Records Dept., and Warrants Department, with the Newport News Commonwealth Attorney's Office, as a Victim/Witness Advocate, assisting prosecutors, victims and witnesses of crimes committed in the city of Newport News until he retired again in October 2008.
Gil's membership include St. Paul Catholic Church; Past Chancellor of the Knights of Columbus Council 418; Past Faithful Comptroller of the Knights of Columbus Assembly 1166; Life Member of the U.S. Coast Guard Chief Petty Officers' Association; Life Member of the Disabled American Veterans; Coast Guard Asian Pacific American Association; was an alumnus and Gamma Sigma brother at Araneta University in the Philippines since the early 60s.
Gil was preceded in death by his parents, Soleded Cantillo and Teodoro Cantillo, Sr.; brother, Teodoro Cantillo, Jr.; first wife Barbara Cantillo; daughter Melissa Harrison-Cantillo; and his son, William â€˜Billy' Cantillo.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving and caring wife, Miguela â€˜Gigi' Cantillo; son, Virgilio â€˜Gil' Cantillo Jr. (Lena & Pressley Lilley); grandsons Corey Harrison and wife, Mitchell Cantillo and wife; granddaughter Mallory Mitchell & her brother Patrick; sisters Alicia Prado, Anita Narvaza & husband Tosing, Lourdes Navarrete & husband Del, and Aida Estil, all from the Philippines, and Lani Cuya and her sons Gian & Ian Cuya and family, in Maryland; several nieces and nephews in the Philippines and other countries; stepdaughter Lisa Knapp and family; Michelle Villapando & family; Wency de Mesa & family; Winky Maribao and family; stepsons Jun-Jun Oriondo & family; Willard and Wilson Oriondo.
The Cantillo family would like to extend a special thank you and appreciation to all the medical professionals who took such great care of Gil during his last few months. Gil's family would also like to thank other family members and friends, parishioners of St. Paul Catholic Church and members of the Knight of Columbus for their prayers, love, and support during this difficult time.
The family will receive relatives and friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday, August 10, at Foster Funeral Home, 1926 High Street, Portsmouth. A Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 11, at St Paul Catholic Church, 522 High Street, Portsmouth. Interment will follow at Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens, 4569 Shoulders Hill Road, Suffolk.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to St. Paul Catholic Church, c/o 3501 Cedar Lane, Portsmouth, VA 23703, or Knights of Columbus, Council 418 and/or Knights of Columbus Assembly 1166, 519 County Street, Portsmouth, VA 23704. Condolences may be registered at BWFosterFuneralHome.com
