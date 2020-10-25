Virginia Adams McNeill Maddry, 81, of Norfolk died Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Windermere Nursing Center in Virginia Beach.
She was born in Fayetteville, NC to the late John Lawrence McNeill, Sr. and Edna Adams McNeill. She moved to Norfolk and lived here for over fifty years. Virginia was a member of the St. Paul's Episcopal Church.
A graveside service will be held for family members on Sunday, November 1, at Raeford Cemetery in North Carolina by the Rev. Dr. Douglas Kelley. Survivors include son, Lawrence McNeill Maddry of Spotsylvania, VA; grandson, Brett Adams Maddry of Columbus, OH; brother, Dr. John Lawrence McNeill Jr. of Southern Pines, NC; and sister, Margaret Anne McNeill of Southern Pines; three nieces and two nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Edna Evans McNeill Clark.
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments of Norfolk and Crumpler Funeral Home of Raeford will be serving the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the National Kidney Foundation
would be appreciated.