1/
Virginia Adams (McNeill) Maddry
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia Adams McNeill Maddry, 81, of Norfolk died Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Windermere Nursing Center in Virginia Beach.

She was born in Fayetteville, NC to the late John Lawrence McNeill, Sr. and Edna Adams McNeill. She moved to Norfolk and lived here for over fifty years. Virginia was a member of the St. Paul's Episcopal Church.

A graveside service will be held for family members on Sunday, November 1, at Raeford Cemetery in North Carolina by the Rev. Dr. Douglas Kelley. Survivors include son, Lawrence McNeill Maddry of Spotsylvania, VA; grandson, Brett Adams Maddry of Columbus, OH; brother, Dr. John Lawrence McNeill Jr. of Southern Pines, NC; and sister, Margaret Anne McNeill of Southern Pines; three nieces and two nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Edna Evans McNeill Clark.

H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments of Norfolk and Crumpler Funeral Home of Raeford will be serving the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the National Kidney Foundation would be appreciated.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
1501 Colonial Avenue
Norfolk, VA 23517
(757) 622-7353
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved