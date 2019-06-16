The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
524 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-9511
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
524 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
524 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Myers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Ann Bryzinski Myers

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Virginia Ann Bryzinski Myers Obituary
Virginia Ann Bryzinski Myers

Virginia Ann Bryzinski Myers, 90, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away June 12, 2019.

Born in Chula, GA, she was the daughter of the late Lafayette and Lula Parker. She retired as a Secretary from General Electric. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, ballroom dancing and spending time with her family and friends. She was a wonderful person who loved life and she will be greatly missed by all who loved her.

Virginia was preceded in death by her husbands, Walter G. Bryzinski and Aaron F. Myers, Jr., and a son, John A. Bryzinski. Left to cherish her memory: three daughters, Rose Malone and husband, Lee, of Chesapeake, Cindy Seavey and husband, John, of Rhode Island, and Mary Newman and husband, David, of Virginia Beach; son, Walter Bryzinski, Jr., of Florida; nine grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; two step-daughters, Jane Hobbs and husband, Dennis, of Virginia Beach and Catherine Mezzatessta and husband, Sal, of Norfolk; two step-sons, Don Myers and wife, Jane, and Adam Myers and wife, Patsy, all of Virginia Beach; sister, Mary Lou Shultz of Arizona; brother, Jerry Parker and wife, Barbara, of Tennessee; and numerous step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Bridge Chapel on Friday, June 21, from 6 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Saturday, June 22, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com

Please sign guestbook at obituaries.pilotonline.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
Download Now