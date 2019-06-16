Virginia Ann Bryzinski Myers



Virginia Ann Bryzinski Myers, 90, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away June 12, 2019.



Born in Chula, GA, she was the daughter of the late Lafayette and Lula Parker. She retired as a Secretary from General Electric. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, ballroom dancing and spending time with her family and friends. She was a wonderful person who loved life and she will be greatly missed by all who loved her.



Virginia was preceded in death by her husbands, Walter G. Bryzinski and Aaron F. Myers, Jr., and a son, John A. Bryzinski. Left to cherish her memory: three daughters, Rose Malone and husband, Lee, of Chesapeake, Cindy Seavey and husband, John, of Rhode Island, and Mary Newman and husband, David, of Virginia Beach; son, Walter Bryzinski, Jr., of Florida; nine grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; two step-daughters, Jane Hobbs and husband, Dennis, of Virginia Beach and Catherine Mezzatessta and husband, Sal, of Norfolk; two step-sons, Don Myers and wife, Jane, and Adam Myers and wife, Patsy, all of Virginia Beach; sister, Mary Lou Shultz of Arizona; brother, Jerry Parker and wife, Barbara, of Tennessee; and numerous step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.



The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Bridge Chapel on Friday, June 21, from 6 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Saturday, June 22, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be offered to the family at:



