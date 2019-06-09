Virginia Bailey Morris,1947 â€" 2019, age 72.It is with a very heavy heart that we share the passing of Virginia Bailey Morris. Jenny passed away peacefully on June 2, 2019 at The Sunrise Senior Living home in Wilmington, DE. Jenny grew up in Virginia Beach, before meeting her deceased husband Phillip Morris, Jr. and raising a family. Jenny and her family spent time in Winchester, VA and Beckley, W. VA before settling in Leominster, MA for nearly twenty years. Retirement allowed Phil and Jenny to return to Virginia Beach in 1996.Jenny was a stay at home Mom for much of her adult life, raising her four children, Phillip Morris, III, Stuart Morris, Judson Morris and Amber Morris. Once her children were grown, Jenny returned to work in the education field. Jenny quickly found success managing several early childhood learning centers including Virginia Beach Country Day School and Nobel Learning Communities. Jennyâ€™s true love was her family and she spent countless hours at Ice Hockey, Soccer, Gymnastics, Field Hockey and Baseball games. Not to mention her generous support of both the Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts.Jenny was also an ardent fan of animals. Jenny loved the companionship of her dogs, but also loved horses, riding competitively as a youth. Jenny was most happy surrounded by her family and her loving dogs, with a cup of coffee in her hand and her needlepoint in her lap.Virginia is survived by her Sons Phillip, Stuart and Judson and her Daughter Amber and Grandchildren Finley, Connor and Rose. She is preceded in death by her husband Phillip Morris, Jr..The family wishes to thank the entire staff of the Sunrise Senior Living home in Wilmington, DE and the Brandywine Senior Center in Wilmington, DE. Everyone at these wonderful establishments was a blessing to interact with and kept Jenny so comfortable and content through her entire stay in Delaware. Memorial donations can be made to the Brandywine Senior Center in Wilmington, DE.For online condolences, please visit Chandlerfuneralhome.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary