Virginia Baise Huseman, 96, passed away peacefully on November 11, 2020 in Virginia Beach.
Born in Norfolk, she was the daughter of John Daniel and Annie Gunn Baise.
Known for her strong Christian faith and philanthropy, especially to the Hope House Foundation for adults with developmental disabilities, friends and relatives remember her for numerous acts of kindness and generosity.
Virginia was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Carl Joseph Huseman, three brothers, John, James, and Emmett Baise, one sister, Alpha Hough, and a granddaughter, Joy Branning. She is survived by two daughters and their husbands, Carla and Lee Branning of Virginia Beach and Nancy and Charles Huff of Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina. Her grandchildren include three grandsons: Carl and Mark Branning and Andrew Huff and his wife Paula, and one great grandson, Hunter Branning and his mother Dana Voght.
A private graveside service will be held at a later time.
. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Hope House, 801 Boush Street, Unit 302, Norfolk, VA 23510.