Virginia Baker Kelly, 83, passed away June 25, 2019. She was born in Newport News, VA the daughter of the late Ray Vaughn Baker and Rose Virginia Fager Baker. Virginia was a member of St. Johnâ€™s Episcopal Church where she served on the vestry and altar guild. She was a member of JUNTO and was the retired owner/operator of Kellyâ€™s Nursery School. Virginia is survived by her husband of 64 years, Clyde â€œBuckâ€ Eugene Kelly, Sr.; daughter, Cathy Virginia Kelly and husband Jeff Morton Long; sons, Clyde â€œBuckyâ€ Eugene Kelly, Jr. and wife Linda, Jack Vaughan Kelly and wife Teresa, Timothy Shawn Kelly; grandchildren, Kelly Gaiotti (Rob), Andrew Long (Corie), Brandon Kelly (Anne), Lindsay Lorson, Jessica Kelly, Kathleen Oâ€™Berry, Allen Kelly (Alyssia), Robert Kelly; great grandchildren, Ryan, Eli, Reagan, Emma, Ethan, Parker, Ezekiel, Tristen, Lucas; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held Monday, July 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Johnâ€™s Episcopal Church, Suffolk, VA 23432 with Rev. Les Ferguson officiating. Entombment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery. A visitation will be held Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 2:00 â€" 4:00 p.m. at Parr Funeral Home and Crematory, 3515 Robs Drive, Suffolk, VA 23434. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be to St. Johnâ€™s Episcopal Church. Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 28, 2019