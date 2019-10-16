|
|
Virginia P. Blalock, 93, of Salisbury, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019 at her residence.
Mrs. Blalock was born October 15, 1925 in Stanly County to the late Haughty Monroe Poplin and the late Martha Thompson Poplin. She was also preceded in death by husband, William Thomas Blalock; brothers, Charles, Roy, Offie, Woodrow, Ed, and Ralph Poplin; and sisters, Ora Plyler, Mae Fesperman, Mollie Dennis, Rose Lee Hatley, Vera Blalock, Gladys Drye, Maggie Lowder Barnhardt, and Martha Russell.
Virginia was a farmer's daughter and grew up in a large family of 15 children. She loved to vacation at Hilton Head with her family and never said "no" to ice cream. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM , Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle. The funeral service will be on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Hartsell Funeral Home's Lefler Memorial Chapel in Albemarle officiated by Pastor Richard Myers. Burial will follow at the Randall United Methodist Church Cemetery at 8144 Randalls Church Road in Norwood.
Survivors include sons, Barry Blalock and wife Joanna of Salisbury, NC and Thomas Blalock and wife Lisa of Kingsport, TN; grandchildren, J.T. Blalock and Emily Blalock-Karel; great grandchildren, Malina Karel, Leah Belle, Eleanor, Silas, and Adam Cooper Blalock.
Memorials may be made to Alzheimers/Dementia Research by calling 800-272-3900 or online
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Blalock family. Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 16, 2019