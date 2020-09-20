Virginia Callahan

Virginia Constance Julie Callahan, 96, passed away on August 29, 2020 due to COVID-19. She was born in New York, attended Queens College, became an Executive Secretary and raised her family with her husband, married 63 years, in Ho-Ho-Kus, NJ. Virginia was an avid reader with a passion for creative writing that motivated her to take college classes well into her sixties. She edited her father-in-law's biography published in 1981. She loved music and sang competitively as a member of the Sweet Adelines Chorus in NJ for over 35 years. Other hobbies include bridge, square dancing, tennis, & gardening. In the 1970's she was elected Vice President of the Ridgewood Women's Club in NJ where she helped raise funds for local charities. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Virginia is survived by her children - Gail, Maureen, & Larry, her 4 cherished grandchildren- Julie, Derek, Robbie, & Ariel - her sister Gloria, & nieces Evelyn & Vivian. Virginia was preceded in death by her nephew Bob, her husband, Emerson Callahan, and their son Gerry. A funeral service will be held at a later date. Please share your condolences with the family at www.FamilyChoiceFunerals.com