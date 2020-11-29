Virginia Clay Savage, 91, wife of George Jacob Savage, Jr. and a resident of Cape Charles, VA, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at their residence surrounded by her loving family. A native of Dinwiddie, VA, she was the daughter of the late Katherine Driver Clay. She was a Laboratory Technician, the family's devoted matriarch, a life-long volunteer in the community and an active member of Holmes Presbyterian Church.
In addition to her loving husband, she is survived by a daughter, Kathy Fountaine and her husband, Robert, of Townsend, VA; a son, Jake Savage and his wife, Laura Leigh, of Richmond, VA; a brother, Pat Clay of Norfolk, VA; five grandchildren, Michael Fountaine, Alexis Fountaine, Anna F. Jessup and her husband, Charlie, Kane Springer and his wife, Amanda, and Reese Springer; and two great grandchildren, Kenedi Springer and Arlie Springer. She was predeceased by a daughter, Lenore Vaughan Savage, an infant son, a brother, Ed Clay and a sister, Nancy C. Barefoot.
Virginia was an active person on many levels. She loved gardening and devoted time and energy designing and nurturing the gardens at her home. She was active in the Garden Club of the Eastern Shore for 40+ years and was President at least once. She worked tirelessly to promote, organize, and arrange flowers for Garden Week on the Eastern Shore over many years. Virginia's passion for flowers turned into a business with Joan Belote arranging flowers for weddings and funerals. She was active in the Northampton-Accomack Memorial Hospital and was the first woman Board member of the Hospital. This passion for community healthcare resulted in her being the President of the Charity Ball and was named honorary Chairperson many years later. The Charity Ball contributed money to the Hospital. She was active in the Cape Charles Memorial Library. She was a founding member of the Cape Charles Historical Society in 1986 and served as an officer for many years. Virginia and George were passionate about preserving historical buildings and, accordingly, she was an early member of the Northampton Branch of the APVA.
As a mother, Virginia instilled in her children a trait that she followed during her lifetime, to pursue any passion we have, but to do it doggedly. She was a tough disciplinarian and as her children and cousins alike will tell you, when she raised her eyebrow, you knew you had done something wrong and that there would be consequences. As time went by she nurtured and instilled these same values in her beloved grandchildren.
A private family graveside service was held at Cape Charles Cemetery with Pastor Charlotte Elia officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cape Charles Historical Society 814 Randolph Avenue, Cape Charles, VA 23310 or Holmes Presbyterian Church 22635 Bayview Circle, Cape Charles, VA 23310.
Arrangements made by Wilkins-Doughty Funeral Home in Cape Charles, Virginia.