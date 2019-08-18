|
Virginia Corl Myers of Norfolk, VA, and most recently Marco Island, FL, is traveling again. On August 13, she gathered up her memories and began her final trip. Waiting, at Heavenâ€™s gate, to welcome her were her parents, beloved husband, Johnny; sons, Steve and Michael; and grandson, Kevin.
Virginia â€œGinnyâ€ was born in Waverly, VA, to Clyde and Bertha Corl. She lived there until she married John Myers and moved to Norfolk, VA. They had three children, Steven, Joan, and John Michael who blessed them with six grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and most recently 2 great-great-grandchildren.
She delighted in her primary vocation of wife, mother, and grandmother. Virginia found time to work with cub scouts, girl scouts, Moose Club, Relay for Life on Marco, and The Lions Club. John and Virginia owned Myers Electric Company a part time business. In her early years of marriage she kept the books, ordered the supplies, and even helped Johnny wire houses. She enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing, gardening and mostly crocheting blankets. Her move to Marco Island opened her up to a whole new world. She precipitated in both of Marco Islandâ€™s street parades (Christmas Island Style parade, and St. Patrickâ€™s Day) introducing parade watchers to her sparkly decorated wheelchair and costumes to go with the Parades theme.
She will be greatly missed by her friends on Marco. She leaves behind to continue her stories, her daughter, Joan Kenney (Tim) of Marco; daughter-in-law, Pat Myers of Norfolk, VA; daughter-in-law, Pam (Paul) Langley Chesapeake, VA; her grandchildren, Stephannie Rylie (Ernest) of Corsicana, TX, Andrew (David) Myers, and Patrick (Amy) of Norfolk, VA, Jeremy Myers of Suffolk, VA, Sean Myers (Hisako) of Matsuyama,ehime, Japan, Shannon (Carl) Will of Ladson, SC, and Tim (Vickie) Kenney of Charleston, SC; 13 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren
The family would like to thank Dr. Robin Roth, and Dr. Joji Urlanda for 7 years of the finest medical care and all the love and understanding they showed our mom/grandmother and to Vitas Hospice for helping her finish her journey on this earth.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel on Monday, Aug. 19, from 5 to 7 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Tuesday, Aug. 20, at 12:30 p.m. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at:
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 18, 2019