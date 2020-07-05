Virginia D. Murden, the matriarch of the Cecil Pete Murden family, passed away on June 30, 2020. Left behind are her daughters Brenda Murden, Sandra White (Jeffery), Debbie Murden (Tom). Grandchildren David Bailey, Melissa Brown (Ronnie), Justin White, and Taylor Murden. Great-grandchildren Dylan, Wyatt, Morgan, Madison, Ryder, and Willow. As well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Pete Murden, three brothers and four sisters.
A memorial service will be held at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Laskin Road Chapel, on July 10th at 11 AM and burial will follow at Princess Anne Memorial Park.
Gran will be greatly missed and cherished forever. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com
.