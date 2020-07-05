1/1
Virginia D. Murden
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia D. Murden, the matriarch of the Cecil Pete Murden family, passed away on June 30, 2020. Left behind are her daughters Brenda Murden, Sandra White (Jeffery), Debbie Murden (Tom). Grandchildren David Bailey, Melissa Brown (Ronnie), Justin White, and Taylor Murden. Great-grandchildren Dylan, Wyatt, Morgan, Madison, Ryder, and Willow. As well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Pete Murden, three brothers and four sisters.

A memorial service will be held at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Laskin Road Chapel, on July 10th at 11 AM and burial will follow at Princess Anne Memorial Park.

Gran will be greatly missed and cherished forever. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Funeral
11:00 AM
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
Send Flowers
JUL
10
Burial
Princess Anne Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
2002 Laskin Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
(757) 428-7880
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved