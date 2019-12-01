The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
1416 Cedar Road 
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 548-2200
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
6:00 PM
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
1416 Cedar Road 
Chesapeake, VA 23322
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Ujiiye
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia D. Ujiiye

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia D. Ujiiye Obituary
Virginia passed away November 24, 2019 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

She worked at Sentara Medical Group, where she enjoyed her job and the company of her coworkers and doctors, retiring after 25 years.

She is survived by her husband Bill, her parents Doris and Lyle Eckhardt, brother Mark Eckhardt (Sandra), aunt Francis Wirtanen (Dalton), son Jason Bryant, daughter Chrystal Bryant Pelzel (Dann), her three grandchildren Aidan, Gibson, and Hannah, and several cousins.

A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., 1416 Cedar Rd., Chesapeake, VA on Tuesday December 3, 2019 at 6:00pm with a reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, her family asks that a donation be made on her behalf to the Joseph C. Monastra Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research (https://jcmfoundation.org/). Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -