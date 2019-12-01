|
|
Virginia passed away November 24, 2019 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
She worked at Sentara Medical Group, where she enjoyed her job and the company of her coworkers and doctors, retiring after 25 years.
She is survived by her husband Bill, her parents Doris and Lyle Eckhardt, brother Mark Eckhardt (Sandra), aunt Francis Wirtanen (Dalton), son Jason Bryant, daughter Chrystal Bryant Pelzel (Dann), her three grandchildren Aidan, Gibson, and Hannah, and several cousins.
A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., 1416 Cedar Rd., Chesapeake, VA on Tuesday December 3, 2019 at 6:00pm with a reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, her family asks that a donation be made on her behalf to the Joseph C. Monastra Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research (https://jcmfoundation.org/). Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 1, 2019