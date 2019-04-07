Virginia Holland Driskell Mitchell, 84, went home to be with her Lord April 5, 2019. Virginia was a native of Norfolk born to the late Stella L. Swanner Holland and Willie L. Holland, Sr. Besides her parents she was predeceased by her husbands, Wallace Reed Driskell, Sr. and Harold C. Mitchell; and brother, Willie L. Holland, Jr. Virginia retired from AT&T Telephone as a Long Distance Operator, was a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America and Immanuel Baptist Church, Chesapeake. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Wallace R. Driskell, Jr. (Candie), Barry L. Driskell (Teena), Alan B. Driskell, Catherine E. Coiner (Jimmie), Teresa A. Wallace (Tommy), David M. Driskell, Penny L. Bober (Sean), Robin D. Driskell, Sharon L. Hardee (Billy), Angela G. Miller (Joe), and Amy B. Newsome (Jeff); 35 grandchildren; 65 great-grandchildren; sister, Janet L. Lovern (T. Y.); a brother, Russell L. Holland (Rita); and sister-in-law, Virginia Cason Holland.The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 8, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake. A service to celebrate her life will be held Wednesday, April 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest at Rosewood Memorial Park, Virginia Beach. In lieu of flowers the family request memorial contributions be made to Immanuel Baptist Church, 1012 N Battlefield Blvd, Chesapeake, VA 23320. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to view the service and to leave a condolence to the family. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary