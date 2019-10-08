|
|
Virginia "Gini" East Rowley, 66, of Norfolk, VA, passed away with her husband and loved ones by her side on October 5, 2019.
Gini served as an accountant for local accounting firms and a law office before retiring from Frye Properties in 2015. Though her attention to detail and work ethics allowed her to excel as an accountant and manager, her true gift was her ability to extend her compassion, creativity and knowledge to help others. These attributes were evident even early on as a Sunday School teacher then through her years as a volunteer teacher's assistant at a local preschool, an Activities Director for seniors, and a lifetime of teaching others to pursue their passions.
Left to cherish Gini's memory are her husband of eleven years, Christopher; seven children Michelle Sullivan (Jason Smith), Catherine Toland (Brett), Frank Bowman (Cheryl Grant), John Bowman (Ayla Elliott), Sara Rowley, Kristen Adams (Julian), Alison Rowley; six grandchildren Tiffany (Devan), Matalyn, Liam, Evan, Riley, Jackson; four siblings David East, Betty Kaye Auxier, William East, Richard East; along with many nieces and nephews. Gini was predeceased by her parents David and Elizabeth East.
A celebration of her life will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Kempsville Christian Church, 5424 Parliament Drive, Virginia Beach, Virginia 23462, with a reception immediately following in the Church's Fellowship Hall.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in her memory may be made to Comfort Care Home Health and Hospice. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 8, 2019