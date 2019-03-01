Virginia Ellen Jones, 89, passed away peacefully on February 27, 2019. She was born in Nantucket, MA to the late Frank and Pearl Long. She was a loving and proud wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Virginia enjoyed collecting antiques (shopping), going out to eat and FOX News. She was a member of the Garden Club and Depression Glass Club. She was predeceased by her husband Lee H. Jones with whom she is now reunited. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Duane Jones (Julie) of Clearwater, FL, Deborah Rymer (Gary) of Ball Ground, GA, David Jones (Lisa) of Zuni, VA and Dawn Anderson (Mike) of Virginia Beach, VA; sister Phyllis Wood of Kentucky; 11 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and 1 great great grandchild.The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to all the caring staff at Our Lady of Perpetual Help and to Medi Home Health and Hospice for their loving care of Virginia. The family will receive friends from 4-6:00 PM, on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the chapel at the funeral home with burial to follow in Rosewood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Perpetual Help/Employee Holiday Fund. You may offer condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary