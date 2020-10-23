1/1
Virginia F. Coleman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia F. Coleman, 90, of Chesapeake passed peacefully into heaven on October 21, 2020. Virginia retired from the Chesapeake School System after 30 years of service. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 63 years John "Jack" Coleman Sr. and a sister Gloria Mayo. Virginia and Jack raised two children in Chesapeake before retiring to their dream house in Kill Devil Hills, NC where they had a wonderful life and circle of friends. Some of Virginia's greatest pleasure came from entertaining family and friends, especially during "Happy Hour". She was a member of the Chesapeake Pilots Club and Bay Drive Ladies Luncheon. Virginia was also a member of numerous churches including Oaklette United Methodist Church, Kitty Hawk Methodist Church and Courthouse Community United Methodist Church. She enjoyed singing in the choir and had the "voice of an angel".

Virginia is survived by her daughter Debra C. Brown and husband Walter C. Brown, son John W. Coleman Jr., and wife Jada G. Coleman, four grandchildren; Sean W. Brown (Michelle), Julie C. Biller (Mike), Kristen B. Smith (Shannon), and John W. Coleman III (Nicole), and seven great grandchildren; Lily and Gavin Brown, Gray and Tanner Coleman, Leighton and Teagan Biller, and Scarlett Smith.

A funeral service will be held 2:00 pm, Monday, Oct 26, 2020 at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Bridge Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral Home. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Virginia's name to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Bridge Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
26
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Bridge Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home
524 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-9511
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved