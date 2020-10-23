Virginia F. Coleman, 90, of Chesapeake passed peacefully into heaven on October 21, 2020. Virginia retired from the Chesapeake School System after 30 years of service. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 63 years John "Jack" Coleman Sr. and a sister Gloria Mayo. Virginia and Jack raised two children in Chesapeake before retiring to their dream house in Kill Devil Hills, NC where they had a wonderful life and circle of friends. Some of Virginia's greatest pleasure came from entertaining family and friends, especially during "Happy Hour". She was a member of the Chesapeake Pilots Club and Bay Drive Ladies Luncheon. Virginia was also a member of numerous churches including Oaklette United Methodist Church, Kitty Hawk Methodist Church and Courthouse Community United Methodist Church. She enjoyed singing in the choir and had the "voice of an angel".
Virginia is survived by her daughter Debra C. Brown and husband Walter C. Brown, son John W. Coleman Jr., and wife Jada G. Coleman, four grandchildren; Sean W. Brown (Michelle), Julie C. Biller (Mike), Kristen B. Smith (Shannon), and John W. Coleman III (Nicole), and seven great grandchildren; Lily and Gavin Brown, Gray and Tanner Coleman, Leighton and Teagan Biller, and Scarlett Smith.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 pm, Monday, Oct 26, 2020 at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Bridge Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral Home. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Virginia's name to the Alzheimer's Association
at www.alz.org
. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com