It is with deep sorrow we announce the death of Virginia "Ginger" Grace Baxter nee Backes, who died peacefully on Friday morning, June 26, 2020, in Richmond, Virginia, after a long illness. She was 89. Ginger was predeceased by her cherished sisters, Alice Mayrine in 2007, and Lorraine in 2000. She is survived by her four children: Carol (Tim) Baxter Chamberlin-Seager of Cellan, Wales, UK; Paul Baxter of Virginia Beach, Virginia; Jean (Kevin) Baxter Creamer of Richmond, Virginia; and Janet (Jim) Katherine Rittenhouse of Louisville, Kentucky. Ginger is also survived by ten grandchildren in New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Virginia, and three great-granddaughters. Ginger was also a loving and generous stepmother to Richard Baxter of Los Angeles; California, Brian (Carol) Baxter of Minneapolis, Minnesota; and Meredith (Nancy) Baxter of Santa Barbara, California, along with nine step-grandchildren and many great-step-grandchildren who also survive her.



Ginger was born on February 15, 1931, to Charles Cameron Backes and Lela Mayrine Maxwell in Salt Lake City, Utah. Ginger spent many happy summers with her older sisters Alice and Lorraine in Bozeman, Montana visiting her paternal grandparents, Charles & Christina Backes. One of her enduring memories of those visits is swinging on the gate to her grandparents' house and her grandmother coming after her with a broom! In 1948, the family moved to the San Gabriel Valley, in California, where Ginger went on to enroll at UCLA, earning a BA in Theatre Arts in 1954.



While working in Radio/TV as a Traffic & Continuity Editor for ABC, Ginger met and married Tom Baxter. Ginger was a highly successful Tupperware Dealer and then Manager while in the Los Angeles area, earning numerous awards for sales and recruiting. The couple moved their family to Virginia in 1969 to start Summit Sales as Tupperware Distributors. After more than 25 years of building successful salespeople and leaders, Ginger and Tom retired. Ginger was a retired member of First Baptist Church and Great Neck Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir.



Ginger was one of nine founding members of Virginia Voices International, a Christian based choir which has grown over the last twenty years to a roster of sixty-five, performing mission work in eight foreign countries as well as numerous domestic locations. Her expertise in theatre, marketing and music not only gave the group its name, but also enabled it to fulfill its mission: "Reaching the world with love, one song at a time."



Ginger was a devoted mother, loving each of her children fiercely. She was a steadfast, loyal, cheerleader for our whole family. She delighted in her friends, sharing music, whimsy and laughter at every opportunity, and that included sharing her incredible warmth and sense of humor with her wonderful caregivers at Sunrise Bon Air.



When we asked what her most important piece of advice was, our sweet mom responded, "Please be kind to each other."



The family will have a Celebration of Life at a later date. She will be interred at Princess Anne Memorial Park, Virginia Beach, Virginia.



Donations in her memory are welcome to be sent to Virginia Voices International, P.O. Box 8812, Virginia Beach, VA, 23450.



