Virginia Grace (Lewis) Copeland, 91, went to be with the Lord on December 2, 2020. She was born in Accomack County, Virginia to the late Dio and Nellie Lewis. Virginia was a member of Woodland Heights Baptist Church and a former member of Westwood Hill Baptist Church. She loved taking care of her family, cooking, sewing, and canning vegetables her husband grew in their garden. She was the ultimate homemaker. Virginia was a very loving Mom, a strong Christian, a lover of animals, and a blessing to others. Virginia was predeceased by her husband of 67 years, Roland H. Copeland, Jr.; 1 brother and 4 sisters.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Tilson Copeland (Sandra) and Larry Copeland; 5 grandchildren, Jenny, Laura, Nancy, Mark, and Christina, her 6 great grandchildren, Mariah, Hannah, Hailey, Jenna, Ethan, Tacit; and former daughter-in-law Robin with children Dana, Sarah, and Kayla.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Woodland Heights Baptist Church. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the service will be live streamed as well. To access the live stream or offer condolences go to www.kellumfuneralhome.com